Ghislaine Maxwell Being Moved ‘Cell to Cell’ to Avoid Assassins

Ghislaine Maxwell, the high-profile associate of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

When Maxwell first arrived, the feds “took away her clothes and sheets and made her wear paper attire” in an attempt to ensure she did not harm herself or take her own life. There is now additional fear for Maxwell’s life in prison.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Maxwell is constantly moving cells “to stop someone trying to kill her.” It was previously reported that Maxwell was “ready to name some big names.”

“Jeffrey Epstein died behind bars and they [the authorities] are terrified someone will try to kill Ghislaine,” a source told the website.

The report adds:

She is also someone who isn’t posh or prissy. She is being moved from cell to cell and sometimes has a cellmate, sometimes not. They [the authorities] are terrified someone will try to kill her so they keep moving her around.

An indictment against Maxwell said that she “assisted, facilitated and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse ” girls under age 18.

Authorities will now attempt to ensure she makes it before a judge for a trial to avoid the same fate as Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein was found unresponsive in his jail cell while awaiting sex trafficking charges.

Just 24 hours prior to the disgraced financier and convicted pedophile being found dead in his Manhattan jail cell, court documents were unsealed that named a bunch of powerful and wealthy men including a prince and multiple politicians. There is also the fact that prison guards did not check on Epstein every 30 minutes on the night of his death despite that being a requirement.

Epstein had also recently been taken off of suicide watch, while his cellmate was transferred in the days prior to his death.