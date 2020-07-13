Community is one of the best sitcoms to come out in recent years. Created by the brilliant Dan Harmon, the show follows a group of misfits at a community college who inexplicably find themselves in wacky adventures instead of studying. While the premise seems simple enough, the show also breaks down numerous conventions of pop culture, making it a cult classic amongst many die-hard fans. From one loyal fan to the others, here’s the list of the Top 10 Best Episodes of Community.

(Spoilers Ahead!)

10. Contemporary American Poultry

How do you make a mafia movie that revolves around chicken fingers? Watch this episode and find out. When the school cafeteria becomes low on chicken fingers, the study group concocts a scheme to reserve and distribute fingers for the entire school. While Jeff is the one who started it, Abed becomes the center of it all, threatening the former’s ego and separating him from his friends. This is the first episode in which Community deconstructed genre conventions, parodying mafia classics like Goodfellas and The Godfather. Even though this episode is about a clash of egos, it also portrays the weak and vulnerable aspects of Jeff and Abed’s characters.