Olivia Culo is a former Miss Rhode Island USA and Miss USA turned influencer, actress, and model. Now, she is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model.

It was announced that Culpo, who is dating Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, will join Jasmine Sanders and Katie Bock on the cover of the 2020 issue.

“I really am speechless and this still doesn’t feel real. I am so grateful for every experience I have been able to have with my @si_swimsuit family. Thank you so much @mj_day – your warmth and genuinity are unparalleled and I have learned and grown so much,” she wrote on Instagram following the announcement.

“It’s been an honor to be surrounded by so many amazing and strong women. The second swipe here is a vision board I made about 4 years ago before I had ever even shot for sports illustrated. I cut out pictures from a huge SI coffee table book I bought and glued my face on it.

“I was debating sharing this but figured if this huge milestone can mean something to someone else out there then it’s an even greater blessing for me. To anyone who sees this, never stop visualizing and striving for what you want. Don’t lose hope and remain focused and persistent. 4 years ago when I was pasting these images onto a poster board it was me sitting on the floor with my glue stick and scissors shooting for the stars and it felt completely unattainable. I just hope this can show anyone out there that their goals, big or small, really can come true and that you deserve it. Thank you to everyone who has helped me achieve this dream and to all the other dreamers, never give up”

