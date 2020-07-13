Charlotte Flair’s WWE Layoff Due to Breast Implant Mishap

Charlotte Flair is opening up about her WWE layoff. While it had been believed that the 10-time Women’s Champion was taking time away from the ring to heal from an elbow injury, the 34-year-old revealed that she is taking time off to fix a cosmetic issue stemming from a previous breast implant surgery.

Flair detailed the issue in a lengthy series of tweets that revealed she previously suffered from silicone poisoning.

“My air conditioning is broken, and we have a little free time. These tweets may be spaced out a bit, but we’re going to talk time off, plastic surgery and boobs,” she wrote in a Twitter thread. “The entire world having an opinion on the topic bothers me more than I care to let on, so we are going to discuss it. Picture it. Charlotte, North Carolina, 2018. A young queen, shortly after a career-defining WrestleMania victory, finds herself sicker than sick at her brother’s house.

“A trip to the doctor tells us the likely culprit is silicone poisoning, and that my implant had been leaking for quite some time. It was one of the worse cases the doctor had seen. At that time, I had a few options to fix the issue. Each option had a specific recovery time. I love this job more than anything, so I picked the option that allowed me to return the soonest. That was the choice I made. Fast forward to a few months ago. Something felt off, so I went back to the doctor. Same issue again.

“This time, I’m going with an option that I believe will solve the issue long term, even though the recovery period is a little longer than I would like. To clarify: I do not have silicone poisoning this time. The surgery is cosmetic to fix an issue from prior surgery. I’ll be back when I’m ready. The body will be rested, and the mind still focused on my legacy. Focused on the job, Focused on being better, Always being better.”

Flair was written off of WWE television back in June after being attacked by Nia Jax as part of an ongoing storyline.

She will now take the time to fix the issue while making sure that she is fully recovered.