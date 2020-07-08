Meet Hannah Barron: The Queen of Catfish Noodling (Photos)

Hannah Barron is the best-looking noodler you’re ever going to see. Now, you may be thinking to yourself: “what the hell is noodling?” Well, we can give a quick explanation, but Hannah is the only reason you need to start paying attention.

For starters, noodling “is fishing for catfish using one’s bare hands, and is practiced primarily in the southern United States. The noodler places their hand inside a discovered catfish hole.” When a noodler feels a catfish bite down on their arm, they lock on and wrestle the fish to the surface.

As for Hannah, she is a 23-year-old Instagram influencer who is most known for sharing her adventures hunting and fishing. She has amassed more than three-quarters of a million followers on Instagram and is one of the most popular and well-known noodlers in the world.

Hannah, who is from Alabama, studied at Troy University.

