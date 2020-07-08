Bubba Wallace is responding to Donald Trump after the president reignited criticism of the NASCAR driver over the highly-publicized noose incident in his Talladega garage which sparked an FBI investigation.

Wallace was speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when he said that the president should have more important things to worry about.

“When I first read it, I was like, ‘Man, there’s so much more things that are going on in the world that I feel like he should be worried about.’ But it’s hard to get people to understand, especially when the facts are delivered on the table and they’ve been there for two weeks now,” Wallace said. “So to be late to the party is one thing and to be wrong on the factual information is another.

“But all in all, he did get one thing right in his tweet though, the great officials that continue to stand behind me, NASCAR drivers and officials have continued to stand behind me through it all. He got that part right. It’s a great sport that I’m proud to be apart of.”

For what it is worth, while the FBI did not find that Wallace was the victim of a targeted hate crime, they did characterize the rope found in his garage as a noose.

And, for context, NASCAR President Steve Phelps says NASCAR conducted a “thorough sweep of all 29 tracks where they race, and 1684 garage stalls, they found only 11 total ropes that had a pulldown rope tied in a knot, and just one noose: The one in Bubba Wallace garage,” according to ESPN’s Marty Smith.