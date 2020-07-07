Coronavirus Deaths: Florida, Texas See More in 1 Month Than Hurricanes in 20 Years

New cases of COVID-19 are surging in states like Florida and Texas as the states reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. The number of deaths in the states have skyrocketed and a new statistic shows just how great of a threat the virus has become.

According to the numbers from Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus-related states in Florida and Texas over the past month is greater than the total number of hurricane-related deaths over the past 20 years.

“From June 5 to July 6, Florida reported 1,168 deaths, according to Worldometer. Texas saw 888 deaths in the same period, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS),” a report from Newsweek reads.

“This amounts to a combined total of 2,056 fatalities reported in both states over roughly the past month. This surpasses the 1,960 hurricane deaths and hurricane-related fatalities reported in the past 20 years from 2000 to 2019, according to data from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Hurricane Center.”

The state of Florida has seen more than 206,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with more than 3,700 deaths. Texas, meanwhile, has seen new cases spike to over 201,000 and nearly 2,800 deaths.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 132,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.