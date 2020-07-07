Meet Brittany Matthews: Girlfriend of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’

Patrick Mahomes secured the bag, but he’s also secured one of the best WAGs in the Kansas City market. Meet Brittany Matthews, the longtime girlfriend of the Chiefs megarich, ultra-talented signal-caller who she’s been dating since his days as an unknown commodity at Texas Tech.

Matthews graduated from the University of Texas with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. She also played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler. Matthews has since become a certified personal trainer and shares her workout routines and tips on social media.

As for Mahomes, he played college football for the Red Raiders before he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs with the tenth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Mahomes, the son of former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes who was a relief pitcher at Texas Tech, was also drafted into the MLB by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB Draft. Mahomes became the starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2018 NFL season.

Since then, Mahomes signed the richest contract in NFL history. After winning an NFL MVP and leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory, Mahomes was rewarded with a gargantuan 10-year contract extension worth up to $500 million.

