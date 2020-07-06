Ivy League Reportedly Anticipating Postponing Fall Sports

As we wait for news on the 2020 college football season, at least one conference is preparing for a postponement until next spring. The news comes as student-athletes are returning to college campuses amid a resurgence of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Since returning to campus, multiple programs have watched outbreaks in their own programs which have led to a pause in team workouts.

One conference planning for a delay to the start of the season is the Ivy League.

Bruce Feldman and Nicole Auerbach of TheAthletic.com are reporting that multiple Ivy League coaches are anticipating fall sports will be pushed back until next spring.

“In order to have an effective season without hiccups, time is the answer,” one coach said. “If we play in the spring, it won’t bother me.”

The Ivy League is set to make an official announcement on Wednesday.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS temporarily suspended their seasons.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 126,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.