Bayleigh Dayton, Miss Missouri USA 2017, was a cast member on season 20 of the CBS hit reality series Big Brother. Dayton immediately aligned with the FOUTTE alliance and found herself in a showman with Chris “Swaggy C” who ultimately became her fiance.

After Swaggy C was evicted from the house early in the season, Bayleigh found herself in power as the Head of Household. As Head of Household, she attempted to evict Brett from the Level 6 alliance, but things did not go according to plan.

Her pawn, Rachel, was evicted from the house and Bayleigh found herself on the block the following week after being backdoored by new Head of Household Angela.

From her CBS bio:

What would you take into the house and why?

– My Bible because I need to stay close to God and keep my calm.

– My yoga mat because I am absolutely sure that I will need to do some meditating in that house.

– My camera! I want to capture the memories and, plus, I will need content for Instagram. Fun facts about yourself:

– I’m the first-ever African-American Miss Missouri.

– I’m a closet “dweeb” who loves cartoons and Marvel Comics.

– I was once was on a flight where the engine blew.

– I get hit on every day while being a flight attendant.