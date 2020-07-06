Anthony Robinson, a 29-year-old man in New York City, was shot and killed in broad daylight on Sunday, July 5. To make matters even more troubling, Robinson was shot while walking his 6-year-old daughter in the Bronx.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison shared the troubling video on social media with the hope of receiving help identifying the suspect.

“CCTV footage obtained during the investigation shows the victim was with his 6-year-old daughter when a vehicle pulled up next to him opening fire, striking the victim multiple times,” Harrison noted. “The male later died from his injuries.”

The shooting occurred at Sheridan Avenue and East 170th Street.

Robinson stopped at a crosswalk while holding his daughter’s hand as a car approached their side. Robinson initially stopped to see if the vehicle would turn in front of then, but it instead rolled past as Robinson crossed the street. Eventually, a shooter sticks a handgun out of the passenger-side window and opens fire. Robinson was struck in the chest and immediately fell to the pavement as his daughter ran away.

Here is the troubling video.

WARNING: Video contains graphic content that viewers may find disturbing and distressful.

On Sunday, July 5th, police officers from the 44th Precinct responded to a 911 call for a male shot at Sheridan Avenue and East 170th Street. pic.twitter.com/kiEmmJfuEW — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) July 6, 2020

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or DM @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential