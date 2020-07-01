Everyone can agree that food is an important part of culture. Not only is cooking considered an art form, but food is also key to our survival. Because of cultural differences, food looks wildly different depending on where you are. Whether you’re an adventurous eater or just morbidly curious, here are 10 crazy foods from around the world.

#10 – Smorrebrod

Smorrebrod is a traditional Danish open-faced sandwich. Cold cuts, fish, cheese and garnishes are layered on top of a dense rye bread. This dish is a popular lunch item in Denmark. Smorrebrod will occasionally contain weirder toppings such as pickled eggs and pork-liver paste.

#9 – Akutaq

Akutaq is an Alaskan dessert also known as “Eskimo ice cream”. Whipped fat is mixed with berries, fish, roots and animal oil. Some variations contain tallow of caribou, moose, walrus and seal. Other variations contain snow, which gave the dish its nickname.

#8 – Pineapple Sandwich

Hailing from South Africa, the pineapple sandwich is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a grilled sandwich with pineapple, ham, lettuce, tomatoes and other veggies. While it may not sound too far out, the thought of sweet pineapple on a salty ham sandwich is enough to turn most people away.

#7 – Black Pudding

Black pudding isn’t actually pudding at all! This snack found in England, Ireland and Sweden is a black blood sausage made from either pork blood, pork fat or beef suet. It also contains oatmeal and barley groats. It is believed to be one of the oldest forms of sausage.

#6 – Fugu

Fugu is the Japanese name for “Pufferfish” and is considered a dangerous delicacy. In Japan, chefs have to go through at least three or four years of training before they’re allowed to serve fugu. The poisonous pufferfish is usually prepared as sushi or sashimi. Some traditionalists believe the liver to be the tastiest part, but it’s also the deadliest. Fugu liver was banned in 1984 due to domestic accidents that lead to multiple deaths.

#5 – Blodplattar

These Scandinavian pancakes may look plain enough, but don’t let that fool you. Common in Finland, Sweden and Norway, blodplattar is a special type of pancake made from whipped blood, lingonberries and reindeer meat. Its similar to black pudding but thinner and crispier.

#4 – Ghoulal

Ghoulal is a Moroccan dish that is essentially snail soup. This popular meal is made by boiling snails with a whole gambit of different earthy Moroccan spices. It’s very common to see this soup being sold in towns and street markets.

#3 – Beondegi

Beondegi is a Korean street food made with the pupa of silkworms. The larvae are either boiled or steamed and served in a paper cup. This snack is a favorite amongst Korean street vendors.

#2 – Escamoles

Escamoles is another dish made from the pupa of insects. These ant larvae have been eaten in Mexico since the Aztec age. They’re said to taste buttery and nutty with a texture similar to cottage cheese.

#1 – Koolickles

Koolickles. Pickles marinated in Kool-Aid. Yes, this is an actual thing. These crimes against nature hail from Delta, Mississipi and are a southern favorite. It’s hard to imagine this tasting good, but southern fans swear by it.