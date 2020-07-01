Kailah Casillas: Meet the MTV Challenge Bombshell

Kailah Casillas is one of the mainstays on the long-running MTV reality series The Challenge. Casillas initially appeared as a cast member on Real World: Go Big or Go Home, before making her way to The Challenge. Once she was cast on The Challenge, Kailah wasted no time proving to everyone that she was a competitor to take seriously

She has an elimination record of 4-2 and has won $25,625 during her time on the show.

With her fiery attitude and competitive nature, Kailah always finds herself embroiled in drama.

Here is Kailah’s bio from this season:

Known for her loud hair, tattoos, and attitude, it’s no accident that Kailah has earned herself a bit of a reputation as “The most hated girl in the game.” But after making the final round on Vendettas, Kailah has turned over a new leaf, and is ready to show everyone that she is not just an explosive player ready to burn bridges and create conflict, but instead a fierce competitor who has come to play. Will Kailah be able to hold her tongue but still stand her ground around the likes of these Champs and Stars? Or when the drama begins, will she revert to her old challenge ways? The charity she’ll be playing for is 4KIDS of South Florida: http://www.4kidsofsfl.org.

The current season of MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness airs Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET.