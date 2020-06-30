Lauren Bouskila, a recent University of Florida graduate, learned the hard way that COVID-19 is still very real. While mocking the coronavirus pandemic and amount of cases in Gainesville, Bouskila decided to go out partying with her friends.

Now, anyone who has been paying attention knows that Florida is becoming the new epicenter for the virus in the United States and bars are a breeding ground for the virus to spread.

Regardless, Bouskila went out and documented the night on TikTok.

“My roommates and I decided to go out for a drink,” she captioned one video. “Gainesville barely has any cases. We’ll be fine. Bars enforce safety regulations.”

And, what do you know? After going out and ignoring the scientists, Bouskila and her roommates tested positive for the virus, according to the Daily Mail. The TikTok videos have since been deleted.

Florida was one of the first states to reopen during the pandemic and is now backtracking as cases continue to surge. In fact, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently blamed young people for the increased spread and has closed bars in the state. Beaches have also closed ahead of Fourth of July weekend due to the spike in new cases.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 126,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.