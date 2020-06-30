PHOTOS: Arianny Celeste Reveals Baby Bump; Announces She’s Pregnant

Arianny Celeste, the OG UFC Octagon girl, took to social media to share a special announced. The 34-year-old announced that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Taylor King.

Celeste made the announcement by revealing a photo of her baby bump along with a message to her future son or daughter.

“Baby, I’ve been waiting for this moment my entire life! I promise to teach you about the beauty of the world and to love with no restrictions or division,” she wrote.

“In turn, you have already taught me so much about kindness, empathy, and faith. Through all of the chaos, you have helped me to stay strong and grounded. You are already loved so soooo much!! I can’t wait to meet you my baby! Love, Mommy. ”

Celeste told Us Weekly that she is due September 28. She first found out she was pregnant in January after her mother asked her to take a pregnancy test.

“My mom for some reason asked me to take a pregnancy test,” Celeste said. “[Moms] always seem to know. I went to the store and got two tests and sure enough, I was pregnant. I couldn’t wait, so I called my boyfriend immediately even though he was working at the time.”

Celeste has been the most recognizable Octagon girl in the Ultimate Fighting Championship since joining the promotion in 2006.

