Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson is set to headline Week 4 of Top Rank Boxing’s ESPN summer series on Tuesday, June 30 as the promotion wraps up what has been a busy month at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Saucedo (29-1, 19 KOs) is the favorite entering his 2020 debut, while Fredrickson (21-2, 14 KOs) will be looking to bounce back from a majority decision loss to Samuel Teah in his most recent appearance in November.

The 10-round showdown will take place in the junior welterweight division.

Other bouts on the card include Josue Vargas vs. Salvador Briceno at junior welterweight, John Bauza vs. Larry Fryers also at junior welterweight, and a middleweight clash between Donte Stubbs and Isiah Jones.

How can you tune in to tonight’s event?

All of the information you need to catch the action can be seen below.

Alex Saucedo vs Sonny Fredrickson: Viewing Information

Event: Top Rank Boxing: Alex Saucedo vs Sonny Fredrickson

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN

