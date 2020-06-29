WATCH: Lil Wayne Honors Kobe Bryant With Performance at BET Awards

Lil Wayne took the stage for a virtual performance of his 2009 hit song “Kobe Bryant” on Sunday night at the 2020 BET Awards. The performance was a special tribute to the late-NBA legend who was killed earlier this year in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
Bryant was just 41 years old.
During his BET Awards performance, Wayne altered the lyrics to give a member to Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna aka Mambacita, who also died in the tragic plane crash, and the entire Bryant family.
“Two fingers for the Mambacita/ Heart goes out to Vanessa and the whole Black Mamba family,” Wayne rapped during the performance.
Throughout the night, Bryant was also honored by a number of top entertainers like Drake, Cardi B, Kanye West, and others.
You can check out the performance below, along with the lyrics from the official version of the song.
[Intro: Kobe Bryant]
I want to be the best
I want to be the best, simple and plain
That’s why I play the game
And to be the best you have to win
And that’s what drives me
[Intro: Stephen A. Smith]
He’s the best player in the game
It’s just that simple
There’s nothing that Kobe Bryant can’t do
He will defend your best player
He will shoot from the perimeter
He will get all in yo mug
He will do whatever it takes
He is the most complete basketball player
In the game today – bar none
He has an assassin’s mentality
I said this week, I said this when the trade went down
And I will repeat it again
Who’s starving more for an NBA World Championship
More than Kobe Bryant
There is no one
This guy is highly motivated
What separates Kobe from the pack
More than Kobe Bryant, there is no one
[Verse 1: Lil Wayne]
Kobe doin’ work
2-4 on my shirt
He the greatest on the court
And I’m the greatest on the verse
Going for the fourth ring like it was his first
Gotta get the bling
Do it for Kareem
Two-four so nice, my flow so mean
Catch me at the game sitting next to Goldstein
Kobe Bryant Nikes, purple gold strings
Kobe in the game dunkin’ on the whole team
Black Mamba, attack, conquer
Basketball beast, rap monster
Crossover good, a turnaround jumper
Or just drive the lane and dunk on dunkers
You know where it’s goin’, it’s goin’ down yo
This is the Lakeshow, but don’t drown though
I call him King Bryant, now let the crown show
[Interlude: Unknown]
I’m definitely, I’m just lost for words
I mean, he’s amazing
[Verse 2: Lil Wayne]
Pass me the damn ball
I don’t need a pick at all
And don’t worry ’bout my shot
Cause I’ma get that off
Yea, I drops 40 on your double team
Then I drop 81 on another team
Yeah, you better guard me with caution
And watch I work ’em like a auction
No such thing as exhaustion
No time for resting
Cause I don’t take breaks
I just break records
And I prefer the ball with three seconds
And I bet we gon’ win it all in three seconds
Ya dig
That is a guarantee
Apparently
And please tell your defense
Don’t ever man to man with me
Double team, triple team
Your defenders sick of me
But, I never let ’em get to me
Literally
Step back and give ’em a three
Ain’t no defending me
[Interlude: Reporter & Unknown Player]
One guy certainly envious of the way Bryant’s playing lately, LeBron James
I’ve been quoted saying that
He’s definitely the best player in our league
Um, to me, in my eyes
The best scorer in our league
And there’s not another guy in our league
That can accomplish some of the things
That he’s doing
[Verse 3: Lil Wayne]
Never take a day off
Catch you at the top of the key
And get a J off
Baseline face time
Tongue out like two-three
Even two-three gotta love how I do me
Practice while you sleep
Practice in my sleep
Straight outta high school
Tha brackets ain’t for me
I will be jumpin’ over you
Like I got a mattress at my feet
And all the Phil Jackson say teams
Better be passin’ it to me
I put the master in the piece
Attack you like a beast
I am starvin’ for victory
And that means I’mma eat
And when they ask you who’s the best
Then the answer should be me
[Interlude 3: Elie Seckbach/Mikael Pietrus]
Seckbach: Who’s the best player in the NBA
Mikael: Um, I’ll say Kobe Bryant
Seckback: Really? Why
Mikael: Because you never know what you’re gonna get!
[Verse 4: Lil Wayne]
Call me Mr. Clutch or Mr. Automatic
I can post ’em up, or Lamar go get the alley
I’m going for the ring
I’m going for the ring
I went to Beijing
And came back with the bling
Who they want
They want Kobe
And what he want
He want the trophy
The victory
And the glory
No Shaq
No Robert Horry
Now break ’em off, Kobe break ’em off, yeah
You better be where that Laker don’t, yeah
Just give him the ball and he take it off, yeah
Or he properly dishing it to Gasol, yeah
Or give it to D-Fish on the wing, yeah
Or just let lil’ Ariza do his thing, yeah
Cause I’m great, and so is my team, yeah
[I thought you want to be the greatest]
Uh, do it for Magic
It’s your time baby
I see nothin’ wrong with doin’ it four times baby
I’m the best yes
And he the best yeah
Don’t worry LeBron – get ’em next year
Now what’s defense
To an assassin
Killer instinct
Murder the basket
Then steal the ball back
Hold it for ransom
It’s more than a game
This is a passion
Been a all-star, been a champion
Free throw line, you hear ’em chanting
MVP, MVP
Kobe Bryant aka Envy Me
In knee deep, smash any D
Whoever he is he can’t guard me
He can’t guard me
[Outro: Elie Seckbach]
“So, there you have it. The overwhelming answer was … Kobe Bryant”