WATCH: Lil Wayne Honors Kobe Bryant With Performance at BET Awards

Lil Wayne took the stage for a virtual performance of his 2009 hit song “Kobe Bryant” on Sunday night at the 2020 BET Awards. The performance was a special tribute to the late-NBA legend who was killed earlier this year in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Bryant was just 41 years old.

During his BET Awards performance, Wayne altered the lyrics to give a member to Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna aka Mambacita, who also died in the tragic plane crash, and the entire Bryant family.

“Two fingers for the Mambacita/ Heart goes out to Vanessa and the whole Black Mamba family,” Wayne rapped during the performance.

Throughout the night, Bryant was also honored by a number of top entertainers like Drake, Cardi B, Kanye West, and others.

You can check out the performance below, along with the lyrics from the official version of the song.

[Intro: Kobe Bryant]

I want to be the best

I want to be the best, simple and plain

That’s why I play the game

And to be the best you have to win

And that’s what drives me

[Intro: Stephen A. Smith]

He’s the best player in the game

It’s just that simple

There’s nothing that Kobe Bryant can’t do

He will defend your best player

He will shoot from the perimeter

He will get all in yo mug

He will do whatever it takes

He is the most complete basketball player

In the game today – bar none

He has an assassin’s mentality

I said this week, I said this when the trade went down

And I will repeat it again

Who’s starving more for an NBA World Championship

More than Kobe Bryant

There is no one

This guy is highly motivated

What separates Kobe from the pack

More than Kobe Bryant, there is no one

[Verse 1: Lil Wayne]

Kobe doin’ work

2-4 on my shirt

He the greatest on the court

And I’m the greatest on the verse

Going for the fourth ring like it was his first

Gotta get the bling

Do it for Kareem

Two-four so nice, my flow so mean

Catch me at the game sitting next to Goldstein

Kobe Bryant Nikes, purple gold strings

Kobe in the game dunkin’ on the whole team

Black Mamba, attack, conquer

Basketball beast, rap monster

Crossover good, a turnaround jumper

Or just drive the lane and dunk on dunkers

You know where it’s goin’, it’s goin’ down yo

This is the Lakeshow, but don’t drown though

I call him King Bryant, now let the crown show

[Interlude: Unknown]

I’m definitely, I’m just lost for words

I mean, he’s amazing

[Verse 2: Lil Wayne]

Pass me the damn ball

I don’t need a pick at all

And don’t worry ’bout my shot

Cause I’ma get that off

Yea, I drops 40 on your double team

Then I drop 81 on another team

Yeah, you better guard me with caution

And watch I work ’em like a auction

No such thing as exhaustion

No time for resting

Cause I don’t take breaks

I just break records

And I prefer the ball with three seconds

And I bet we gon’ win it all in three seconds

Ya dig

That is a guarantee

Apparently

And please tell your defense

Don’t ever man to man with me

Double team, triple team

Your defenders sick of me

But, I never let ’em get to me

Literally

Step back and give ’em a three

Ain’t no defending me

[Interlude: Reporter & Unknown Player]

One guy certainly envious of the way Bryant’s playing lately, LeBron James

I’ve been quoted saying that

He’s definitely the best player in our league

Um, to me, in my eyes

The best scorer in our league

And there’s not another guy in our league

That can accomplish some of the things

That he’s doing

[Verse 3: Lil Wayne]

Never take a day off

Catch you at the top of the key

And get a J off

Baseline face time

Tongue out like two-three

Even two-three gotta love how I do me

Practice while you sleep

Practice in my sleep

Straight outta high school

Tha brackets ain’t for me

I will be jumpin’ over you

Like I got a mattress at my feet

And all the Phil Jackson say teams

Better be passin’ it to me

I put the master in the piece

Attack you like a beast

I am starvin’ for victory

And that means I’mma eat

And when they ask you who’s the best

Then the answer should be me

[Interlude 3: Elie Seckbach/Mikael Pietrus]

Seckbach: Who’s the best player in the NBA

Mikael: Um, I’ll say Kobe Bryant

Seckback: Really? Why

Mikael: Because you never know what you’re gonna get!

[Verse 4: Lil Wayne]

Call me Mr. Clutch or Mr. Automatic

I can post ’em up, or Lamar go get the alley

I’m going for the ring

I’m going for the ring

I went to Beijing

And came back with the bling

Who they want

They want Kobe

And what he want

He want the trophy

The victory

And the glory

No Shaq

No Robert Horry

Now break ’em off, Kobe break ’em off, yeah

You better be where that Laker don’t, yeah

Just give him the ball and he take it off, yeah

Or he properly dishing it to Gasol, yeah

Or give it to D-Fish on the wing, yeah

Or just let lil’ Ariza do his thing, yeah

Cause I’m great, and so is my team, yeah

[I thought you want to be the greatest]

Uh, do it for Magic

It’s your time baby

I see nothin’ wrong with doin’ it four times baby

I’m the best yes

And he the best yeah

Don’t worry LeBron – get ’em next year

Now what’s defense

To an assassin

Killer instinct

Murder the basket

Then steal the ball back

Hold it for ransom

It’s more than a game

This is a passion

Been a all-star, been a champion

Free throw line, you hear ’em chanting

MVP, MVP

Kobe Bryant aka Envy Me

In knee deep, smash any D

Whoever he is he can’t guard me

He can’t guard me

[Outro: Elie Seckbach]

“So, there you have it. The overwhelming answer was … Kobe Bryant”