BET Awards Results 2020: Full List of Winners

The 2020 BET Awards took place over the weekend with a virtual ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. Among the big winners of the night were Roddy Ricch, Chris Brown, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Migos, and DaBaby.

Roddy Ricch took home “Album of the Year” honors for Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, while Megan Thee Stallion was named the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

Megan also won the 2020 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award for her hit song “Hot Girl Summer” with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign. Beyonce won the BET Her Award for “Brown Skin Girl”, while Simone Biles and LeBron James were named Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year, respectively.

Did your favorite artist or entertainer take home an award?

A full look at the 2020 BET Awards winners can be seen below.

2020 BET Awards Winners

Album of the Year

Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Lizzo

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Chris Brown

Best Group

Migos

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown [Ft. Drake] – “No Guidance”

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

DaBaby

Video of the Year

DJ Khaled [Ft. Nipsey Hussle, John Legend] – “Higher”

Video Director of the Year

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Best New Artist

Roddy Ricch

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Kirk Franklin – “Just for Me”

Best International Act

Burna Boy

Best New International Act

Sha Sha

Best Actress

Issa Rae

Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan

Young Stars Award

Marsai Martin

Best Movie

Queen & Slim

Sportswoman of the Year

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

LeBron James

2020 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Megan Thee Stallion [Ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign] – “Hot Girl Summer”

BET Her Award

Beyonce [Ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn] – “Brown Skin Girl”