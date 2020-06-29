BET Awards Results 2020: Full List of Winners

The 2020 BET Awards took place over the weekend with a virtual ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. Among the big winners of the night were Roddy Ricch, Chris Brown, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Migos, and DaBaby.
Roddy Ricch took home “Album of the Year” honors for Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, while Megan Thee Stallion was named the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.
Megan also won the 2020 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award for her hit song “Hot Girl Summer” with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign. Beyonce won the BET Her Award for “Brown Skin Girl”, while Simone Biles and LeBron James were named Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year, respectively.
Did your favorite artist or entertainer take home an award?
A full look at the 2020 BET Awards winners can be seen below.
2020 BET Awards Winners
Album of the Year
Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Lizzo
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Chris Brown
Best Group
Migos
Best Collaboration
Chris Brown [Ft. Drake] – “No Guidance”
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
DaBaby
Video of the Year
DJ Khaled [Ft. Nipsey Hussle, John Legend] – “Higher”
Video Director of the Year
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
Best New Artist
Roddy Ricch
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Kirk Franklin – “Just for Me”
Best International Act
Burna Boy
Best New International Act
Sha Sha
Best Actress
Issa Rae
Best Actor
Michael B. Jordan
Young Stars Award
Marsai Martin
Best Movie
Queen & Slim
Sportswoman of the Year
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
LeBron James
2020 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Megan Thee Stallion [Ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign] – “Hot Girl Summer”
BET Her Award
Beyonce [Ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn] – “Brown Skin Girl”