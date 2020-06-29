BET Awards Results 2020: Full List of Winners

||

The 2020 BET Awards took place over the weekend with a virtual ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. Among the big winners of the night were Roddy Ricch, Chris Brown, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Migos, and DaBaby.

Roddy Ricch took home “Album of the Year” honors for Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, while Megan Thee Stallion was named the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

Megan also won the 2020 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award for her hit song “Hot Girl Summer” with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign. Beyonce won the BET Her Award for “Brown Skin Girl”, while Simone Biles and LeBron James were named Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year, respectively.

Did your favorite artist or entertainer take home an award?

A full look at the 2020 BET Awards winners can be seen below.

WATCH: Lil Wayne Honors Kobe Bryant With Performance at BET Awards

WATCH: Lil Wayne Honors Kobe Bryant With Performance at BET Awards

2020 BET Awards Winners

betawards | View On Instagram

Album of the Year
Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Lizzo

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Chris Brown

Best Group
Migos

Best Collaboration
Chris Brown [Ft. Drake] – “No Guidance”

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Megan Thee Stallion

sheistheestallion | View On Instagram

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
DaBaby

Video of the Year
DJ Khaled [Ft. Nipsey Hussle, John Legend] – “Higher”

Video Director of the Year
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Best New Artist
Roddy Ricch

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Kirk Franklin – “Just for Me”

Best International Act
Burna Boy

Best New International Act
Sha Sha

Best Actress
Issa Rae

issarae | View On Instagram

Best Actor
Michael B. Jordan

Young Stars Award
Marsai Martin

Best Movie
Queen & Slim

Sportswoman of the Year
Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year
LeBron James

2020 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Megan Thee Stallion [Ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign] – “Hot Girl Summer”

BET Her Award
Beyonce [Ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn] – “Brown Skin Girl”

BET Awards Live Stream 2020: How to Watch Online
Read More:
Entertainmentawards,Bet Awards,Entertainment,News
  • 10678531520930918