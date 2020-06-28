Latory Gonzalez: Meet Mike Perry’s Secret Weapon (PHOTOS)

Latory Gonzalez became an instant sensation in the mixed martial arts community after serving as the only cornerperson for Mike Perry at his bout against Mickey Gall at UFC on ESPN 12. Gonzalez, who is Perry’s girlfriend, served corner duties during the bout and was also responsible for helping Perry warmup at the UFC Apex prior to the fight.

Of course, there were some critics and plenty of jokes on social media, but it all worked out in the end for Perry and Gonzalez, who turned out to be the welterweight’s secret weapon. Perry did acknowledge that he brought some negative attention to Gonzalez because of his own personality, but in the end it all worked out.

“This is all kind of new to her,” Perry said at the post-fight press conference. “Everybody loves her, but all these people hating because of me. It makes me feel kind of bad sometimes that I brought her into that, but that’s what happens when you get attention and people just start hating on it. They hating on our dreams and our goals, so I really try more to coach her… She did a great job, she kept it very simple. She shouted a couple of things during the fight and I remember telling myself, ‘OK, there you go, she’s getting into it now.’ And she was like, ‘Keep your hands up!’ There was that one time he swung and had just missed and she was like, ‘Get your hand back up,’ and I was like, ‘All right.’

“In the corner, when she was rubbing the ice on me she kept asking me, ‘Hey, is this OK? What else do you want? What else can I do?’ And she was trying to do more for me and it was really cool just sitting there quiet and just thinking about how the next round was going to go.”

After the success of Perry and Gonzalez, we may see more fighters relying on their girlfriends to call the shots from the corner in the future.

