BET Awards Live Stream 2020: How to Watch Online

The 2020 BET Awards are here. While the awards will look different due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show will still go on virtually.

“Using an array of innovative techniques and artist-generated content, the show will continue, allowing the audience to join in a celebration of Black love, joy, pride and power with an all-star lineup,” BET announced in a statement.

Drake leads the way with six nominations including Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Video of the Year, while Megan Thee Stallion earned five nominations including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, Album of the Year, and Video of the Year.

Roddy Ricch also earned five nominations including Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Album of the Year, Video of the Year, and Best New Artist. Chris Brown, Lizzo, DaBaby, Nicki Minaj, and Beyonce received four nominations apiece.

How can you tune in to tonight’s ceremony?

All of the information you need to watch the 2020 BET Awards can be seen below.

BET Awards 2020 Viewing Details

Date: June 28, 2020

Times: 8:00 PM

TV Channel:BET, BET HER, and CBS

How To Watch The BET Awards Online

You can live stream the BET Awards on BET.com or the BET NOW app, which is available to download on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon. If you do not have a cable login, the BET website offers a one-time 24-hour viewing pass for eligible streamers.

The awards will also be available to stream live on CBS All-Access.

How to Stream BET Awards On Mobile

Looking to watch the BET Awards on your phone, tablet, or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the CBS All Access app. The CBS app is available on the App Store, Google Play store, and Windows Store. All you need to do is download the app and log in with your cable provider information.

