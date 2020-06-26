UFC on ESPN 12 Weigh-in Results: Dustin Poirier vs Dan Hooker

The Ultimate Fighting Championship caps off a busy June on Saturday, June 27 with UFC on ESPN 12. The fight night marks the final event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada before the promotion heads off to UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates for the month of July.

In the main event of the night, former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier (25-6) goes head-to-head with Dan Hooker (20-8) in a battle of two of the top 155-pounders in mixed martial arts.

The co-main event, meanwhile, features Mickey Gall vs. Mike Perry.

Other main card bouts include Maurice Green vs. Gian Villante, Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus, Tanner Boser vs. Philipe Lins, and a 150-pound catchweight bout between Julian Erosa and Sean Woodson to open the main card. The featured preliminary bout is at lightweight with “Violent Bob Ross” Luis Pena taking on Khama Worthy.

Before the fighters could step into the cage for Saturday night’s fights, they all had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins on Friday afternoon. One of the first fighters to step onto the scale was Poirier, who came in at an even 156-pounds. Hooker followed shortly behind and checked in at 155.5.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

The official weigh-in results for Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 12 event can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN 12 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Dan Hooker (155.5)

Mickey Gall (170) vs. Mike Perry (171)

Maurice Greene (255) vs. Gian Villante (255)

Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Kyle Daukaus (185.5)

Tanner Boser (235) vs. Philipe Lins (234)

Julian Erosa (149.5) vs. Sean Woodson (149) – 150-pound catchweight

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 5:00 p.m. ET)

Luis Pena (155) vs. Khama Worthy (154.5)

Takashi Sato (170.5) vs. Jason Witt (171)

Jinh Yu Frey (115.5) vs. Kay Hansen (115.5)

Jordan Griffin (145) vs. Youssef Zalal (145.5)