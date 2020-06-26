Michigan has cleared the way for the return of professional sports amid the coronavirus pandemic. This week, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that she has signed an executive order that will allow pro sports to return. However, there is a catch,

While teams will be able to play games, fans will not be able to attend the events, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“Good news, sports fans,” Whitmer said in a statement. “We are now ready to gradually and safely allow professional sports to resume in Michigan. While this is an encouraging step in the reopening of our economy, it is critical for athletes to continue social distancing and taking precautions to stay safe. We want to keep our momentum going and keep moving forward, so it’s incumbent on everyone doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Whitmer has previously said that fans may not be able to return until a COVID-19 vaccine has been discovered.

The NFL has agreed to place tarps on the first few rows of seats in every stadium across the league that will be used for advertising and which will also keep fans at a safer distance from the action.

Michigan has had 68,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while there have been 6,097 deaths.

