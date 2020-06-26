Meet Fernanda Gomez, the mystery woman behind boxing sensation Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican boxing champion is one of the most successful athletes in his sport, but he has been quiet about his personal life outside of the ring.

And while we still don’t know much about what makes Canelo tick, we do know a little more about his girlfriend thanks to the wonderful world of Instagram.

Not only is Canelo racking up knockouts in the ring, he has a certified knockout of his own in his everyday life.

Fernanda and Canelo, who have a daughter named Maria together, reportedly met at a charity gala in 2017 before they began dating, according to The Sun. In Guadalajara, Mexico, Gomez proves that she is a capable entrepreneur and is the owner of a nail bar and boutique.

Despite the cameras and fame following Canelo around, the couple has managed to keep some sense of normalcy which explains why their relationship continues to go strong.

