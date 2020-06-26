WATCH: Alabama Football Team Drops Powerful Black Lives Matter Video

The Alabama football team came together for a powerful statement and showing of unity. This week, members of the Crimson Tide program and head coach Nick Saban shared a video message on Twitter in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The message in the video was written by Crimson Tide offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood.

“We are a team. Black, white, brown,” the players say in the video. “Together we are a family. We are brothers. On the field we are relentless. We are strong. We are conquerors. But we are human beings first. And at this moment in history, we can’t be silent. We must speak up for our brothers and sisters, for our sons and daughters.

“When we see our families, our neighbors, our classmates subjected to violence, we recognize the fear in their eyes. We believe the solutions to our challenges are within us. We choose to listen. We choose to hear and understand other’s perspectives.

“Let’s listen. Let’s unite. Because all lives can’t matter until Black lives matter.”

“In this moment in history, we can’t be silent.” pic.twitter.com/YF4ndJSpa0 — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) June 25, 2020

Quarterback Mac Jones, Emil Ekiyor, Evan Neal, Major Tennison, Patrick Surtain II, Devonta Smith, Stephen Wynn Jr., Jarez Parks, Ale Kaho, DJ Dale, and others were involved in the video.

The team was inspired to make the video after a meeting with Stephen A. Smith and Condoleezza Rice, according to al.com.