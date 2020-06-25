Disneyland is changing its plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. While there had been plans to reopen Disneyland in Anaheim, California, Disney announced that they have been delayed in part due to a lack of guidance from California officials.

Disney had planned to reopen Disneyland theme parks and hotels on July 17.

“The State of California has now indicated that it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4,” Disney said in a statement. “Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials.”

“Once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released, we expect to be able to communicate a reopening date.”

The news comes at a time when Disney still plans to reopen its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida next month, despite some concerns from locals due to the rising rate of coronavirus cases.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 123,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.