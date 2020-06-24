UFC’s Josh Emmett Won Bout With Torn ACL, Fractured Leg & More

UFC fighter Josh Emmett is tough as nails. Emmett picked up an incredible win over Shane Burgos in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 11 over the weekend in a Fight of the Year candidate, and now that we know the damage he suffered during the bout the win is that much more impressive.

Early in the fight, Emmett’s left leg bucked and he said in his post-fight interview that he may have suffered a torn ACL.

Well, after evaluating the damage, Emmett did tear his ACL, but he also suffered much more damage.

Taking to Twitter, the 15-2 Emmett said that he suffered a complete ACL tear, an MCL sprain with partial tearing, a focal impact fracture of the femur, a Bakers cyst rupture, and cartilage damage on his tibia.

Most people would of quit or looked for a way out! I will NEVER QUIT! 1 Complete ACL tear

2 MCL Sprain with partial tearing

3 Bakers cyst rupture

4 Focal impact fracture of

femur on the lateral

5 Chondral defect (cartilage) on tibia laterally matching impact area #UFCVegas3 — Josh Emmett (@JoshEmmettUFC) June 23, 2020

Despite all of that, Emmett was able to score two knockdowns in the final round en route to a unanimous decision victory to extend his winning streak to three.

Now, I’m no doctor, but it’s safe to say that Emmett has a higher pain tolerance than most human beings.

Unfortunately, that means Emmett will be sidelined for the foreseeable future after such an impressive victory. After the fight, the Nevada State Athletic Commission gave Emmett a potential six-month suspension, but with all of the damage suffered in the fight, it will be a while until we see Emmett return to the cage.

According to MMA Fighting, Emmett’s manager Jennifer Goldstein says he could miss nine months if he opts for surgery.