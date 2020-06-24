George RR Martin Hopes to Complete ‘Winds of Winter’ in 2021

George RR Martin, who inspired HBO’s Game of Thrones with his A Song of Ice and Fire book series, has been frustrating fans of the series by delaying the penultimate book in the series, “The Winds of Winter.” He had previously hoped to finish the book by 2020, but those plans obviously took a hit thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

But while fans of the series have been left waiting, there could be some light at the end of the tunnel.

While you have to take a George RR Martin timeline with a grain of salt, the author did hint that he hopes to finish the book by 2021. He provided the update in a recent blog post.

“If nothing else, the enforced isolation has helped me write. I am spending long hours every day on THE WINDS OF WINTER, and making steady progress,” he wrote. “I finished a new chapter yesterday, another one three days ago, another one the previous week. But no, this does not mean that the book will be finished tomorrow or published next week. It’s going to be a huge book, and I still have a long way to go.”

Martin also revealed that his trip to New Zealond for the annual World Science Fiction Convention was canceled due to the global pandemic, but that could be good news as it has given him more time to be productive on the final installment to the series.

“The last thing I need right now is a long interruption that might cost me all the momentum I have built up,” he added. “I can always visit Wellington next year, when I hope that both Covid-19 and THE WINDS OF WINTER will be done.”

Will Martin’s latest timeline prove to be correct and finally bring us the end of A Song of Ice and Fire? Only time will tell, but if it does we can be happy that at least one positive thing came from the COVID-19 outbreak.