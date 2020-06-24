Disney+ New Releases, July 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of July 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Among the new releases will by Solo: A Star Wars Story, Muppets Now, Pixar in Real Life, and It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer, but the highlight of the month comes early on July 3 with the highly-anticipated release of the hit music Hamilton featuring the original Broadway cast.

A number of other films and television series will also be hitting Disney+ throughout the month to keep us entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in July 2020.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In July 2020

Movies

Cradle of the Gods (7/31)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (7/3)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (7/17)

Hamilton (7/3)

Ice Age: Collision Course (7/3)

India’s Wild Leopards (7/31)

Lost City of Machu Picchu (7/17)

Lost Temple of the Inca (7/31)

Race to Witch Mountain (2009) (7/3)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (7/10)

Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster (7/31)

The Big Green (7/3)

The Mighty Ducks (7/3)

The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World (7/17)

TV

A Pre-Opening Report From Disneyland (7/17)

Alaska Animal Rescue: Season 1 (7/31)

Animal ER: Seasons 1-2 (7/3)

Animal Showdown: Season 1 (7/31)

Best Job Ever: Season 1 (7/31)

Big Cat Games (7/31)

Critter Fixers: Country Vets: Season 1 (7/10)

Destination World: Season 1 (7/31)

Disney Junior Music Lullabies (7/17)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Season 8 (7/31)

Fearless Adventures With Jack Randall: Season 1 (7/31)

Gigantosaurus (7/10)

Hidden Kingdoms of China (7/31)

Hunt for the Abominable Snowman (7/31)

Ice Road Rescue: Seasons 1-4 (7/3)

Jungle Animal Rescue: Season 1 (7/31)

King Fishers: Season 1 (7/31)

Marvel Funko: Seasons 1-2 (7/31)

Muppets Now: Series Premiere (7/31)

Rogue Trip: Series Premiere (7/24)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Season 3 (7/10)

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!: Seasons 1-2 (7/17)

Weirdest, Bestest, Truest: Season 1 (7/31)

What Sam Sees: Season 1 (7/31)

Wild Congo: Season 1 (7/31)

Wild Sri Lanka: Season 1 (7/31)

Wilde Chile: Season 1 (7/17)