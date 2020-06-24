Disney+ New Releases, July 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of July 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
Among the new releases will by Solo: A Star Wars Story, Muppets Now, Pixar in Real Life, and It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer, but the highlight of the month comes early on July 3 with the highly-anticipated release of the hit music Hamilton featuring the original Broadway cast.
A number of other films and television series will also be hitting Disney+ throughout the month to keep us entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in July 2020.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In July 2020
Movies
Cradle of the Gods (7/31)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (7/3)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (7/17)
Hamilton (7/3)
Ice Age: Collision Course (7/3)
India’s Wild Leopards (7/31)
Lost City of Machu Picchu (7/17)
Lost Temple of the Inca (7/31)
Race to Witch Mountain (2009) (7/3)
Solo: A Star Wars Story (7/10)
Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster (7/31)
The Big Green (7/3)
The Mighty Ducks (7/3)
The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World (7/17)
TV
A Pre-Opening Report From Disneyland (7/17)
Alaska Animal Rescue: Season 1 (7/31)
Animal ER: Seasons 1-2 (7/3)
Animal Showdown: Season 1 (7/31)
Best Job Ever: Season 1 (7/31)
Big Cat Games (7/31)
Critter Fixers: Country Vets: Season 1 (7/10)
Destination World: Season 1 (7/31)
Disney Junior Music Lullabies (7/17)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Season 8 (7/31)
Fearless Adventures With Jack Randall: Season 1 (7/31)
Gigantosaurus (7/10)
Hidden Kingdoms of China (7/31)
Hunt for the Abominable Snowman (7/31)
Ice Road Rescue: Seasons 1-4 (7/3)
Jungle Animal Rescue: Season 1 (7/31)
King Fishers: Season 1 (7/31)
Marvel Funko: Seasons 1-2 (7/31)
Muppets Now: Series Premiere (7/31)
Rogue Trip: Series Premiere (7/24)
Secrets Of The Zoo: Season 3 (7/10)
Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!: Seasons 1-2 (7/17)
Weirdest, Bestest, Truest: Season 1 (7/31)
What Sam Sees: Season 1 (7/31)
Wild Congo: Season 1 (7/31)
Wild Sri Lanka: Season 1 (7/31)
Wilde Chile: Season 1 (7/17)