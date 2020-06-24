Ben Roethlisberger Says He Was Addicted To Alcohol & Porn

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is looking to make a comeback this season after his 2019 NFL campaign was cut short due to injuries. But this will not be the first time in his career that the former first-round pick has faced adversity or had to overcome obstacles.

During a virtual conference for Christian men, Roethlisberger revealed some of his off-field distractions and struggles that he had to overcome to be one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

According to Big Ben, he had previously suffered from addictions to alcohol and pornography.

“It’s not always easy. People don’t realize all the time that us athletes, we’re human. We sin like everybody else. I am no different. We make mistakes. We get addicted to things. We sin. We’re human,” Roethlisberger said, via ESPN.com.

“I think sometimes we get put on this pedestal where we can’t make mistakes. I’ve fallen as short as anybody. I’ve been addicted to alcohol. I’ve been addicted to pornography, which makes me then not the best husband, not the best father, not the best Christian I can be.”

Roethlisberger’s appearance came as part of the ManUp Pittsburgh event which is held annually by Urban Impact in connection with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. The event was held on Father’s Day.

During the conference, Roethlisberger also said that he was grateful for last year’s season-ending elbow injury which allowed him to strengthen his faith.

“I’m so thankful that this injury happened during my walk that I’m in now,” he said. “I don’t know that I would’ve been able to handle it a few years ago, five, six, seven, 10 years ago. I know that my faith wouldn’t have been as strong. Now that I know what it’s about, it’s easy to say, ‘Hey, God, this is in your hands. I’m going to go train my butt off to get back out there, and whatever you have for me, I’m ready.'”

When the NFL returns, we will have to see how Roethlisberger performs with his newfound focus and whether the Steelers can re-emerge as a serious contender in the AFC.