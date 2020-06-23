How brave are you? If you were on the beach and a shark was swimming near your legs, would you decide to engage in a wrestling match or run for your damn life? I’m going to guess the latter, but that wasn’t the case for one brave swimmer over the weekend.

A viral video shows a man at a Cape Henlopen State Park beach in Delaware catching a shark with his bare hands. To show that his balls are made of steel, he then pried open the shark’s mouth and posed for some photos.

TMZ shared the video of the incident over the weekend and it is simply remarkable to see.

“Oh my god, that’s a big ass shark,” one very observant woman said as others in the background laughed at the absurdity they were witnessing.

Check it out.

WILD! Swimmer caught on camera catching shark off Delaware coast 😱😱😱 https://t.co/CkTlX7dUr9 pic.twitter.com/XdIQQUKxIJ — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) June 23, 2020

The video cuts off as the man is letting the shark loose, so we are assuming it was safely released and no humans were harmed after the little tussle. It is also noted that in Delaware fishermen/women are required to return sharks to the waters.

But if there’s one thing I really want to know, it is what was going on in the shark’s mind as some brave man snatched it out of its natural habitat.