Bubba Wallace Was Not a Hate Crime Victim; Noose Was Garage Door Pull Per FBI

Bubba Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime, according to an FBI investigation. An investigation was launched after NASCAR said a noose was found in Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway over the weekend.

Per the FBI, the rope that was found in Wallace’s garage port was actually a garage door pull rope that had been there as early as last fall.

“The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime,” a statement from NASCAR read.

“The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment. We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.”

It is important to note that Wallace was not the person to find or report that there was a “noose” in his garage. Those details initially claim from NASCAR who reported their findings in a statement and immediately launched an investigation.

NASCAR recently banned the Confederate flag from all of its races.