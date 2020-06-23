Could Antonio Brown be returning to the NFL during the 2020-21 season? While the troubled wide receiver may be a longshot to return to the league after his wild antics last year, there are new reports that at least two franchises are interested in Brown’s services.

According to a report on Tuesday by NFL Network’s Michael Silver, the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens are having discussions about bringing the former Pittsburgh Steelers’ All-Pro receiver in for a workout.

“He’s been relatively quiet on social media lately, so teams are sniffing around,” Silver said. “I would keep an eye on the Seattle Seahawks.”

If Brown were to join the Ravens, he would be joining a former division rival and be a teammate of his cousin and fellow receiver Marquise Brown. In Seattle, Brown would join backup quarterback Geno Smith who he worked out with during the offseason.

It will all come down to teams determining whether Brown’s talents are worth the risk.

From earlier on @nflnetwork… the Seahawks and Ravens have had internal discussions about signing Antonio Brown. @MikeGarafolo pic.twitter.com/7a8tGD4ir5 — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) June 23, 2020

Brown forced his way out of Oakland after a preseason filled with absurd drama stemming from the wide receiver’s frost-bitten feet to threatening to retire over an issue with his league-approved helmet. The Raiders acquired Brown in the offseason via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers but they ultimately decided the headaches weren’t worth it.

Brown then was a member of the New England Patriots before his second release in weeks after multiple sexual assault allegations and reportedly sending threatening messages to one of his accusers. However, with the sexual assault allegations against him and Brown’s continued antics, the Patriots decided to move on.

Throughout his career in the NFL, Brown has hauled in 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns. Last season, Brown recorded 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. In each of the last 6 seasons, Brown has recorded at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards.