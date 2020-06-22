WATCH: Kobe Bryant Honored at 2020 ESPY Awards (VIDEO)

It’s been months since Kobe Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash at just 41 years old. The sports world continues to mourn the loss of the Los Angeles Lakers legend, who was one of the best to ever take the court in the NBA, so it was only right for Bryant to be honored during the 2020 ESPY Awards over the weekend.

Bryant was honored with a special tribute performance by Snoop Dogg, along with a touching speech from former teammate Paul Gasol who discussed Kobe’s impact on Los Angeles and the sports world.

“It’s ’96 and rising from the Philly streets, a teen trying to find his direction. And make that connection. Not knowing what to expect, taking it step-by-step. You weathered for the rain. In your heart and your brain. Trying to learn the terrain, ice water in your veins,” Snoop rapped.

“East side to the west side. This is your city. Much love for the ride.”

The montage also included photos and videos of Kobe’s life and impact off of the court as a father and humanitarian.

You can watch the tribute in full below.

From one LA legend to another, gone too soon.@SnoopDogg pays tribute to Kobe 💜🐍💛 pic.twitter.com/9X2P1ldoQC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 22, 2020

“Kobe Bryant spent 20 years with the Lakers dedicated to becoming the best player in the world, but what he enjoyed the most was being a husband to Vanessa and a father to Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri,” Gasol said during his speech. “We all remember his smile and happiness so vividly whenever he spoke about his family.”

“He may be known as one of the greatest athletes of all time, but he was also one of the best girl dads of all time. Though we lost Kobe and his beautiful daughter, Gigi, five months ago, today his legacy is alive on the streets of L.A. — the city that he loved so much.”

Our deepest condolences continue to go out to the Bryant family, and the families of the other 7 victims — John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli and Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and Payton Chester, and pilot Ara Zobayan — who tragically lost their lives.