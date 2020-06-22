Global Citizen Announces New Concert Special Hosted By The Rock

Global Citizen has announced a star-studded lineup for an upcoming concert special dubbed “Global Citizen: Unite for Our Future — The Concert.” The primetime event, which will be hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, will include performances from Shakira, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Quavo, J Balvin, and many more.

The concert will air globally on June 27 on television and streaming services.

The television broadcast for “Global Citizen: Unite for Our Future — The Concert” will be on NBC, with online options on YouTube, Apple, Tidal, Roku, and Twitch.

“Global Citizens around the world are calling for systemic change — change that brings about justice for everyone, everywhere, regardless of where they were born or the color of their skin,” Global Citizen co-founder/CEO Hugh Evans said in a statement.

“If we are to end COVID-19 for all, we need our world leaders to commit the billions of dollars needed to equitably deliver testing, treatments and vaccines.” Evans said he hopes the concert will serve as “a motivator for change and unity, together with science and data, to honor the problem solvers — including doctors, scientists, lab workers, essential workers and human rights advocates — who are racing to not only create the cure for COVID-19, but also to ensure that it’s available for everyone who needs it.”

Additional appearances will be made by Chris Rock, Olivia Colman, Charlize Theron, Billy Porter, Hugh Jackman and many more, according to a release.

Additional broadcasts in the United States will be available on BARÇA TV, Bloomberg Television, Fundación Azteca, Mediacorp, MSNBC, MTV, SiriusXM, Sony Channel Latin America, and Turner Latin America. Outside of America, global broadcasters airing the special include ARD, Canal+ Group, RTVE in Europe, Bell Media, CBC, Citytv, and Global TV, in Canada, Grupo Globo in Brazil, MultiChoice Group and SABC in Africa, Fuji TV and Star India in Asia and Channel Nine in Australia, Variety reports.