ESPY Awards 2020: Complete List of Winners

The 2020 ESPY Awards took place over the weekend with a much different look. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual awards ceremony was held virtually to honor individual and team athletic achievement and other sports-related performance during the calendar year.

This year’s ceremony also featured a touching tribute to late-NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash earlier this year.

Kobe was honored with a performance from rapper Snoop Dogg, along with a touching speech from former teammate Pau Gasol.

A full look at the list of winners from the 2020 ESPY Awards can be seen below.

2020 ESPY Awards: Full List of Winners

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award WINNER: Nelson Cruz , Minnesota Twins

, Minnesota Twins Kevin Love , Cleveland Cavaliers

, Cleveland Cavaliers Devin and Jason McCourty , New England Patriots

, New England Patriots Maya Moore , Minnesota Lynx

, Minnesota Lynx Titus O’Neil, WWE

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Denver Broncos

WINNER: Los Angeles Dodgers

New York City FC

Sacramento Kings Corporate Community Impact Award Anthem Foundation

WINNER: Nike

Burton Snowboards

Peach Bowl Can’t-Stop-Watching Moment WINNER: Jackson State Manager Thomas “Snacks” Lee Drills 3

Riley Sartain-Vaughn Bat Flip

Newtown Wins Title on Anniversary of Sandy Hook Shooting

Obed Lekhehle High Jump Jimmy V Award for Perseverance Taquarius Wair , Mesabi Range College

, Mesabi Range College Pat Tillman Award for Service

WINNER: Kim Clavel, Boxing Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award WNBA and WNBA Players Association Arthur Ashe Courage Award Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award Honorees Joe Apudo

Batouly Camara

Ally Friedman

Javonn Islar

Chelsea Quito

Elijah Murphy and Niah Woods