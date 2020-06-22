ESPY Awards 2020: Complete List of Winners

The 2020 ESPY Awards took place over the weekend with a much different look. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual awards ceremony was held virtually to honor individual and team athletic achievement and other sports-related performance during the calendar year.

This year’s ceremony also featured a touching tribute to late-NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash earlier this year.

Kobe was honored with a performance from rapper Snoop Dogg, along with a touching speech from former teammate Pau Gasol.

Did your favorite team, player, or moment receive an honor?

A full look at the list of winners from the 2020 ESPY Awards can be seen below.

2020 ESPY Awards: Full List of Winners

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

  • WINNER: Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins
  • Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Devin and Jason McCourty, New England Patriots
  • Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx
  • Titus O’Neil, WWE

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year

  • Denver Broncos
  • WINNER: Los Angeles Dodgers
  • New York City FC
  • Sacramento Kings

Corporate Community Impact Award

  • Anthem Foundation
  • WINNER: Nike
  • Burton Snowboards
  • Peach Bowl

Can’t-Stop-Watching Moment 

  • WINNER: Jackson State Manager Thomas “Snacks” Lee Drills 3
  • Riley Sartain-Vaughn Bat Flip
  • Newtown Wins Title on Anniversary of Sandy Hook Shooting
  • Obed Lekhehle High Jump

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance

  • Taquarius Wair, Mesabi Range College
  • Pat Tillman Award for Service
  • WINNER: Kim Clavel, Boxing

Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award

  • WNBA and WNBA Players Association

Arthur Ashe Courage Award

  • Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award

Honorees

  • Joe Apudo
  • Batouly Camara
  • Ally Friedman
  • Javonn Islar
  • Chelsea Quito
  • Elijah Murphy and Niah Woods
