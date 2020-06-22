ESPY Awards 2020: Complete List of Winners

The 2020 ESPY Awards took place over the weekend with a much different look. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual awards ceremony was held virtually to honor individual and team athletic achievement and other sports-related performance during the calendar year.
This year’s ceremony also featured a touching tribute to late-NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash earlier this year.
Kobe was honored with a performance from rapper Snoop Dogg, along with a touching speech from former teammate Pau Gasol.
Did your favorite team, player, or moment receive an honor?
A full look at the list of winners from the 2020 ESPY Awards can be seen below.
2020 ESPY Awards: Full List of Winners
Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award
- WINNER: Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins
- Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Devin and Jason McCourty, New England Patriots
- Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx
- Titus O’Neil, WWE
Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year
- Denver Broncos
- WINNER: Los Angeles Dodgers
- New York City FC
- Sacramento Kings
Corporate Community Impact Award
- Anthem Foundation
- WINNER: Nike
- Burton Snowboards
- Peach Bowl
Can’t-Stop-Watching Moment
- WINNER: Jackson State Manager Thomas “Snacks” Lee Drills 3
- Riley Sartain-Vaughn Bat Flip
- Newtown Wins Title on Anniversary of Sandy Hook Shooting
- Obed Lekhehle High Jump
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance
- Taquarius Wair, Mesabi Range College
- Pat Tillman Award for Service
- WINNER: Kim Clavel, Boxing
Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award
- WNBA and WNBA Players Association
Arthur Ashe Courage Award
- Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers
Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award
Honorees
- Joe Apudo
- Batouly Camara
- Ally Friedman
- Javonn Islar
- Chelsea Quito
- Elijah Murphy and Niah Woods