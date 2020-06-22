Bubba Wallace shared an emotional moment with his NASCAR peers as drivers and crew members marched along pit road with his No. 43 car following a troubling, racist incident at Talladega Superspeedway where a noose was found in his team garage.

Drivers helped push Wallace’s car to the front of the pack, while racing legend Richard Petty joined the sign of support and solidarity by marching along during the procession.

After the gesture, Wallace was overcome with emotion and broke down in tears on the roof of his car while being embraced by Petty.

It was a touching moment after a horrible incident for the sport.

We rally around @BubbaWallace. Fellow drivers push his No. 43 car to the front in Talladega.#IStandWithBubba pic.twitter.com/n0YwN1qq5l — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 22, 2020

Wallace then took out his phone for an epic selfie to capture the support from his fellow drivers.

NASCAR also marked the infield at Talladega with the message “#iStandWithBubba.”

#IStandWithBubba has been added to the tri-oval grass at Talladega. pic.twitter.com/cogyyCIxUR — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 22, 2020

After the noose was discovered on Sunday afternoon, NASCAR released a statement that they were immediately investigating the incident.

“Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act,” NASCAR said in a statement. “We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.

“As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

The Geico 500 at Talladega was initially scheduled for Sunday afternoon, but was delayed until Monday due to inclement weather. The race is currently underway on FOX.