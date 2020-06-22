AMC Theaters Won’t Require Customers to Wear Masks Upon Reopening

As we prepare for states and businesses across the country to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, we are attempting to gauge what the new normal will be. Will people continue to shy away from mass public gatherings? Will face coverings and masks continue to be prominent? Will people continue to respect social distancing?

While it seems like those things could remain a strong part of our everyday lives for the foreseeable future, AMC Theaters is hoping to remind people of what it was like to live during the pre-COVID-19 days.

According to AMC CEO and president Adam Aron, the theater will not force or require customers to wear masks when they reopen.

“We did not want to be drawn into a political controversy. We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask-wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary. We think that the vast majority of AMC guests will be wearing masks. When I go to an AMC feature, I will certainly be wearing a mask and leading by example,” Aron told Variety.

Well, there you have it.

If you decided to put yourself at risk by crowding into a movie theater to waste a few hours and your hard-earned cash on overpriced snacks and overhyped visuals, just pray you don’t end up sitting next to an unmasked mouth-breather.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 117,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.