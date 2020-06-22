Tekashi 6ix9ine can officially say “I’m back, they mad. Big mad, stay mad.” On Monday, June 22, Billboard announced that 6ix9ine has landed his first No. 1 record thanks to the Nicki Minaj collaboration “Trollz.” The track beat out DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar” for the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

It marks the first No. 1 record of 6ix9ine’s career, while Minaj gets her second.

“YOU CANT STOP ME. YOU CANT BLACKBALL ME. DIDNT I TELL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!! NO RADIOOOOOOOOO (ZERO) @applemusic @spotify @thelarryjackson @carlchery DIDNT GIVE US ANY MAJOR PLAYLISTING on Spotify and Apple,” the rapper wrote in a celebratory video on Instagram.

“THEY TIRED SO HARD PUSHING SOMEONE ELSES SONG. LET THE WORLD KNOW WHAT YA DID !!!! YOU CANT BLACKBALL MEEEEEE IM TO BIG OF A STARRRRRRRRRRRR … OH ANNDDDDDDD ALL THE FANBASES THAT TEAMED UP TO PREVENT THIS NUMBER ONE I SAW THAT TOOOOO. DEBUT NUMBER 1 WITH NONE OF YOU! HATERSSSS WATCH THIS 1 MILIION TIMES HATER HATER. YOU CAN SAY WHAT EVER IM NUMBER 1 AND YOU CANT TAKE THAT FROM ME I WENT UP AGAINST THE MUSIC INDUSTRY AND WON!!!!!!!!! @nickiminaj WE ARE THE F*CKING MONSTERS OF THIS SH*T I LOVE YOU MOMMAZZZ!”

6ix9ine and Minaj previously worked together on the track “FEFE” which rose to No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart. Just last month, Minaj recorded her first Hot 100 No. 1 after teaming up with Doja Cat for the “Say So (Remix).” In April, 6ix9ine’s first track since being released from prison, “GOOBA,” hit No. 3 on the chart.

The controversial rapper had been placed on supervised release in early April and will serve four months of home confinement enforced by GPS monitoring. Tekashi will be unable to leave his home unless he gets permission to seek medical treatment or speak with his attorney. The rapper, whose name is Daniel Hernandez, suffers from asthma and was recently having difficulty breathing, according to his attorney. Prior to the release of the single, he was also given permission to record music videos in his backyard.