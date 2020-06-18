PlayStation 5 Price Updates: Sony Addresses Talks PS5 Price Concerns

It has finally come. Sony had finally revealed the long-awaited and highly talked-about PlayStation 5 console. In a live presentation streamed worldwide, fans got to take the first look at the hardware, the design, and the capabilities of the new console. However, fans have been very eager to learn about the one information that was not revealed by Sony–the price of the new PS5.

Value over price

In a recent interview with BBC, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan said that gamers should not worry about the price the PS5 would have but rather, the value it will bring with it.

“Conventional wisdom and history show that our business is one of the more recession-proof businesses,” Ryan said in an interview with the BBC. “But I think this will sharpen our need to ensure that we focus on getting the value equation right. And I emphasize value as opposed to price.”

Whether the price would be $400, $500, $600, or $700, Ryan said that players should look at factors such as game library selection, the quality of games, and the number of games they can play.

What else we know so far

Sony’s PlayStation 5, apart from just being the next generation of the PlayStation series of gaming consoles, also aims to be the face of the next generation gaming, and it strives to be as such, with the hardware and the features that it boasts of.

“With PlayStation 5, we are making a significant leap to deliver a truly new generation of transformative play experiences that will redefine expectations for what games can be,” said Jim Ryan, President, and CEO of SIE. “Worlds will be richer and more beautiful, they’ll captivate your senses in ways you didn’t think possible, and you’ll be able to experience them much more seamlessly, with lightning-fast loading. Today’s showcase is just a glimpse of what’s to come in the next generation, and we want to thank our community for taking this journey to PS5’s launch with us.”

Along with the console itself, Sony had also revealed the design and specifications for the accessories that will come with the PS5. There will be the new DualSense Wireless controllers, an HD camera, a PULSE 3D wireless headset with noise cancellation features, and a media remote that would make navigating movies and streaming services with greater ease.

One more thing that would make long-time fans and other gamers is the promise that “Grand Theft Auto” would be one of the franchises coming to the PS5. There would be an expanded and remastered version of “GTA V” for the new console, as well as a PS5 version of “Grand Theft Auto Online.” Sony and Rockstar Games had promised to have the franchise take full advantage of the powers and capabilities of the hardware of the PS5.

Other announced games so far include “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” from Insomniac Games, “Gran Turismo 7” from Polyphony Digital, “Horizon Forbidden Wes” Guerrilla Games, “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart” still from Insomniac Games, “HITMAN 3” from IO Interactive, “Resident Evil Village” from Capcom, and many more, all enough to keep all kinds of gamers deep in hype and excitement.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release Holiday 2020. There is no exact release date yet, so make sure to always watch out for the freshest updates and news about its release.