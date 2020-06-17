Comedian Chris D’Elia Accused of Sexual Misconduct

N.J. stand-up comedian/actor Chris D’Elia was accused of sexual misconduct directed towards minors. The 40-year old D’Elia was accused by a woman named Simone Rossi, under the handle @girlpowertbh, tweeted screenshots depicting texts between the two from six years ago. She later claimed she felt she was “being groomed by a stand-up comedian” for sex.

“Imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age,” she wrote, “and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age.”

She followed up by tweeting, “For the longest time i thought it was embarrassing for ME that i was interacting with this older man but was the one who DM’d me on twitter and was the one who was twice my age and was the one that used the power imbalance us to his advantage so f*** chris d’elia.”

@michaelacolette then accused D’Elia of “soliciting nudes off of [her] when [she] was 17 years old.” She wrote that he “constantly messaged [her] whenever he was touring [Vancouver] and asked [her] to come backstage to his shows.”

She then wrote, “I am so surprised that multiple girls are coming out with almost the exact story as mine. It’s a known fact that he’s a f***ing perv and he plays those roles perfectly when acting lmao.”

More stories were later posted on multiple social media accounts. Many Twitter accounts pointed out the irony of this situation, as D’Elia has played characters similar to him, such as comedian and secret child molester Joshua “Henderson” Bunter on the Netflix series You.

NJ Advance Media has contacted D’Elia’s management. So far, the comedian has not commented on these allegations.