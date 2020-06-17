It’s Wednesday, June 17, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student or social media personality who stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Mei Liu, a student at the University of Central Florida.

VIEW GALLERY

Mei is a member of the Kappa Delta sorority on campus.

Kappa Delta, which has the motto “Let us strive for that which is honorable, beautiful and highest,” was founded at the State Female Normal School (now known as Longwood University) in Farmville, Virginia. Along with Alpha Sigma Alpha, Sigma Sigma Sigma, and Zeta Tau Alpha, Kappa Delta is one of the “Farmville Four” sororities.

She has put together a growing audience on social media with more than 22,200 followers on Instagram.

The University of Central Florida was founded in 1963. The university has more students enrolled on campus than any other university. UCF has awarded more than 290,000 degrees since its founding to alumni worldwide. The school — which initially opened as Florida Technological University — has strong ties to the U.S. space program at the Kennedy Space Center thanks to its close proximity.

You can check out more photos of Mei in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.