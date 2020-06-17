Cinemark to Reopen All US Movie Theaters By Mid-July

Movie theaters will soon be coming back. According to reports, Cinemark is set to reopen all of its movie theaters in the United States by July 17. Cinemark is the third-largest movie theater chain in the country and has more than 500 theaters.

The phased reopening for the company will begin on June 19 in Texas, before more theaters open in July. The opening comes in advance of highly-anticipated releases like Disney’s Mulan on July 24 and Warner Bros. Tenent on July 31.

Until the major releases come, Cinemark will air classic films, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The classic films will include titles like Ghostbusters, Jurassic Park, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Goonies and Inception.

Cinemark will also undergo advanced safety measures to continue battling the coronavirus pandemic, like not accepting cash:

“All public and high-touch spaces, such as concession stands, door handles, drink stations, self-ticketing kiosks, benches and restrooms will be thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes using products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19. Each auditorium will be disinfected every morning, and all handrails and occupied seats, along with those on either side, will be sanitized between show times. All theatres will reopen with reduced operating hours and staggered showtimes to maximize physical distancing. For additional assurance, there will be seat wipes and ample hand sanitizer available for customer use. To help reduce potential contact between cash and food-handling areas, cash payments will not be accepted at the concession stand. However, each theatre will have a designated area where cash will be accepted, and gift cards will be available.

Moviegoers will also be required to wear masks if the local government requires them. If states do not require residents to wear masks, moviegoers will still be encouraged to wear a face covering.

