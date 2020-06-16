I know I’ve talked about the Snyder Cut a lot, but only because I’m completely psyched to see it. We might get a trailer for it in the DC FanDome later this August. In the meantime, let’s look at the Top 10 Things to Expect in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

(Spoilers Ahead!)

10. Junkie XL’s score

While Danny Elfman is one of the best composers in Hollywood, his score for Justice League just didn’t fit. His music may have worked for Tim Burton’s Batman films, but those were completely different movies. Junkie XL, who had previously worked with Hans Zimmer on the score for Batman v Superman, originally completed a score for the sequel before he was replaced by Elfman. Known for his heart-pounding work on Mad Max: Fury Road, Junkie XL’s score is sure to make this film the exhilarating adventure it once was.

9. The Atom

Zack Snyder is known for his extensive worldbuilding in the DCEU, and Justice League secretly introduces another hero. Actor Zheng Kai plays Ryan Choi, who takes up the mantle of the Atom in the comics. Like Ant-Man, the Atom can shrink and grow to miraculous sizes. While Choi is merely a S.T.A.R. Labs scientist working with Cyborg’s father, Silas, in the Snyder Cut, this could set up his transition into the subatomic hero.

8. Steppenwolf

Steppenwolf is widely considered one of the worst villains in the DCEU due to his bland design and one-dimensional character. However, he wasn’t always like this. Not only did he have a scarier original design, he was described as being an “old, tired, [and] still trying to get out of his own enslavement to Darkseid.” He originally planned to use the Mother Boxes to rebel against his master, similar to how Ronan did in Guardians of the Galaxy.

7. Time Travel

One of the Flash’s greatest powers is to run through time itself, and he was supposed to take full advantage of this in Justice League. When Cyborg tries to stop the Unity of the Mother Boxes, he initially fails, and the Flash runs back in time to give the heroes another chance. It’s like when Superman reversed the Earth’s rotation to save Lois Lane, except it surprisingly makes more sense.

6. Batman

In the theatrical cut, Batman alternated between being a gritty hero and a stuttering fool. It seemed like director Joss Whedon was trying to make him more like Iron Man. Batman allegedly had a death wish in the original film, planning to sacrifice himself in the battle to atone for his mistakes in Batman v Superman. Like Iron Man, Batman was seeking redemption as a hero, which made him a much more compelling character that in Whedon’s cut of the film.

5. Knightmare Explained

One of the most confusing aspects of Batman v Superman was the nightmare Bruce Wayne had halfway into the film. The sequel was supposed to include more scenes set in this post-apocalyptic future that explain what led up to it. Apparently, Darkseid had successfully brainwashed Superman using the “Anti-Life Equation” after murdering Lois Lane, and the Flash had gone back in time to warn Bruce before it could happen. While this may not all be explained in the film, it will still set up Darkseid’s presence in Earth’s dark future.

4. Martian Manhunter

The Atom wasn’t the only hero hiding in the original. This classic superhero was meant to be revealed at the end of the film disguised as both Martha Kent and General Calvin Swanwick. To think such an essential character was hiding right in front of us this whole time. He could even be the fabled seventh hero to join the league in the future.

3. Superman

For those of you not pleased with Henry Cavill’s portrayal of Superman, Zack Snyder was just setting him up to be reborn as the real thing. Aside from not having a poorly erased mustache, Superman was supposed to complete his character arc that began in Man of Steel, becoming the “true” Superman we all know and love.

2. Cyborg

Described as the “heart” of the film, Cyborg was meant to be explored in the Snyder Cut. It depicted his time as a football player, the car crash that killed his mother, and him learning to use his new abilities. Cyborg struggles to hold onto his humanity, as the alien technology he wears draws him closer to joining Steppenwolf’s ranks. This is further driven by the fact that his father actually dies in the original film. An emotional and allegorical arc, Ray Fisher says Cyborg’s story represents “the journey that Black people have taken in this country.”

1. Darkseid

He is the ultimate villain of the DC Universe. Ruler of the planet Apokolips, this tyrannical New God originally led the first invasion of Earth instead of Steppenwolf. He even clashed with the God of War, Ares, before he was forced to retreat. This ancient conflict has been compared to that of Lord of the Rings, and Darkseid is the DCEU’s Sauron. Actor Ray Porter was set to voice the stone-faced alien, and we’ll finally get to see this iconic villain brought to life in the Snyder Cut, setting up his grand conflict with the Justice League. His appearance will also be one step closer to Warner Bros. bringing Jack Kirby’s legendary Fourth World to the silver screen.