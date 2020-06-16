Madison Beer: Hottest Photos on the Internet

Madison Beer is an American singer who has been on the scene since she was a teenager. The New York native burst into the music game at just 13 years old when Justin Bieber shared one of her covers from YouTube. That breakthrough led to Beer signing with Island Records and ultimately Epic Records in 2018.

VIEW GALLERY

Throughout her career, Beer has released a handful of singles and her first extended play album As She Pleases in 2018. This year, Beer is expected to drop her debut studio album Life Support. Beer has released three singles from her debut album titled “Good in Goodbye”, “Selfish”, and “Stained Glass.”

Outside of the studio, Beer has made various television appearances including Louder Than Words, Todrick, Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Ridiculousness, and as a contestant on RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race and later a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars.

For more photos of Madison, check out the pictures below and be sure to head on over to Instagram and click follow to join the growing list of more than 19.4 million fans who can’t wait to see her next move.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.