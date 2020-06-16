COED Girl of the Day: Yasmin Adelina, London (PHOTOS)

It’s Tuesday, June 16, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student or social media personality who stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Yasmin Adelina, a model and Instagram influencer based out of London, England.

VIEW GALLERY

Yasmin received attention in early 2019 when she was involved in a public scandal involving NBA star Tristan Thompson, who slid into her DMs while she was just 17 years old.

She has put together a strong audience on social media with more than 406,000 followers on Instagram.

You can check out more photos of Yasmin in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.