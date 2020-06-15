Ron Perlman Challenges Ted Cruz to Wrestling Match For Charity

Ron Perlman and Texas Senator Ted Cruz brought us the bizarre Twitter feud we didn’t know that we needed in our lives over the weekend. After the Sons of Anarchy actor went after U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz, Cruz inserted himself into the feud and things began to escalate.

The Twitter spat started over Gaetz’s criticism of U.S. soccer repealing a rule that required players to stand during the national anthem.

“The US Soccer team called and you guessed it… said they couldn’t give any less of a f*ck about what you two dipsh*ts think,” Perlman wrote. Perlman then said Gaetz was lucky Ohio’s Jim Jordan is in Congress or else Gaetz would be the ugliest congressperson.

That’s when Cruz stepped in to defend his good ole pals by referencing Jordan’s wrestling history — minus the sexual assault — and saying Perlman would catch a whooping.

“Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k — to the nonpolitical charity of your choice — that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned,” Cruz wrote. “You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky?”

Never backing down from a challenge, Perlman was quick to respond and suggested Cruz do his own dirty work in the name of charity.

“Wait, is this THEE Ted Cruz? Holy sh*t man,” Perlman wrote. “Is this the same guy let little Donnie call his wife a dog and his father an assassin and now kisses his ass? Yo, can I get your autograph man? I tell you what teddy boy, since mentioning jim jordan and wrestling is… problematic, why don’t we say fuck him and just make it you & me. I’ll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending.”

Personally, this could be the live event that brings the country together. Who wouldn’t want to see Perlman throw it down with Ted Cruz for a good cause? Our money would be on Perlman.