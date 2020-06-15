Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau, a Black Lives Matter protester from Tallahassee, Florida, was missing since June 6 after posting a series of disturbing tweets detailing a sexual assault just hours before she disappeared.

“The Tallahassee Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is seeking information on the location of Oluwatoyin ‘Toyin’ Salau,” a post on Facebook from the Tallahassee Police Department read. “Salau was last seen on June 6, 2020, in the area of Orange Avenue and Wahnish Way in Tallahasssee. She may be in the area of Jakes and Patterson Street. There is no known clothing description for Salau at this time.”

Early Monday morning, reports surfaced that Salau was found dead.

Prior to her disappearance, Salau was active on social media sharing a story about being “molested” by an unidentified man.

“Anyways I was molested in Tallahassee, Florida by a black man this morning at 5:30 on Richview and Park Ave. The man offered to give me a ride to find someplace to sleep and recollect my belongings from a church I refuged to a couple days back to escape unjust living conditions,” she wrote on Twitter. “He came disguised as a man of God and ended up picking me up from nearby Saxon Street. I entered his truck only because I carry anything to defend myself not even a phone (which is currently at the church) and I have poor vision. I trusted the holy spirit to keep me safe. When we arrived at his house he offered me a shower and I thanked him and shower and he gave me a change of clothes. He exposed himself to me by peeing with the bathroom open obviously knowing I was out of it.

rest in power oluwatoyin salau 🤍

BLACK WOMEN DESERVE SO MUCH MORE. SHOW UP, FIGHT FOR, AND PROTECT ALL BLACK WOMEN WHILE THEY ARE STILL HERE!!! #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/azdIfxOgpG — girl w tha butter coochie (@monetbadue) June 15, 2020

“Going back to the situation that happened to me this morning, I did not fall asleep. He then asked me if I wanted a massage at this moment his roommate who was in the house was asleep. I was laying on my stomach trying to calm myself down from severe ptsd. He started touching me back and rubbing my body using my body until he climaxed and then went to sleep. Before I realized what happened to me I looked over and his clothes were completely off. Once I saw he was asleep I escaped from the house and started walking from Richview Road to anywhere else. All of my belongings my phone my clothes shoes are all assumably at the church where I’ve been trying to track since I sought spiritual guidance/ refuge. I will not be silent. Literally wearing this man’s clothes right now DNA all over me because I couldn’t locate his house the moment I called the police because I couldn’t see.”

She later added the man was “Mid 40’s lives in a gray painted duplex apartment-style house drives a white clean Silverado Chevrolet truck.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Consolidated Dispatch Agency at 850-606-5800.