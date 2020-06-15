BET Awards Nominations 2020: Full List of Nominees

The 2020 BET Awards are set to be held on Sunday, June 28, and marks the 20th annual awards ceremony. However, this year will be a little bit different due to the coronavirus pandemic. While celebrating the 40th anniversary of Black Entertainment Television, the BET Awards will be held virtually for the first time ever.

“Using an array of innovative techniques and artist-generated content, the show will continue, allowing the audience to join in a celebration of Black love, joy, pride and power with an all-star lineup,” BET announced in a statement.

Ahead of the ceremony, the official list of nominations was unveiled with Drake and Megan Thee Stallion leading the way.

Drake led the way with six nominations including Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Video of the Year, while Megan earned five nominations including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, Album of the Year, and Video of the Year.

Roddy Ricch also earned five nominations including Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Album of the Year, Video of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Chris Brown, Lizzo, DaBaby, Nicki Minaj, and Beyonce received four nominations apiece.

Did your favorite artist receive a nod?

A full look at the 2020 BET Awards nominations can be seen below.

2020 BET Awards Nominations

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist:

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist:

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist:

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jhené Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist:

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group:

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

Earthgang

Griselda

Jackboys

Migos

Best Collaboration:

Chris Brown featuring Drake — “No Guidance”

DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend — “Higher”

Future featuring Drake — “Life Is Good”

H.E.R. featuring YG — “Slide”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign — “Hot Girl Summer”

Wale featuring Jeremih — “On Chill”

Video of The Year:

Chris Brown featuring Drake — “No Guidance”

DaBaby — “BOP”

DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend — “Higher”

Doja Cat — “Say So”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign — “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch — “The Box”

Best New Artist:

Danileigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

Album of the Year:

Cuz I Love You — Lizzo

Fever — Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Live Album — Beyoncé

I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.

Kirk — DaBaby

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial —Roddy Ricch