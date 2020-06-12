NFL Announces $250 Million Donation to Fight Systemic Racism

The National Football League continues to push forward with its newly found effort to take a stand against racial inequality and social injustice. This week, after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell admitted the league was wrong in the past and now stands with players’ right to protest, the league announced a $250 million pledge.

The $250 million pledge will run over 10 years with the money going to help fight systemic racism.

“The NFL is growing our social justice efforts through a 10-year total $250 million fund to combat systemic racism and support the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African-Americans,” the league said in the statement.

“The NFL and our clubs will continue to work collaboratively with NFL players to support programs to address criminal justice reform, police reforms, and economic and educational advancement. In addition to the financial commitment, we will continue to leverage the NFL Network and all of our media properties to place an increased emphasis on raising awareness and promoting education of social justice issues to our fans and help foster unity.”

Goodell’s original statement condemning “racism and the systematic oppression of black people” while also admitting the NFL was “wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest” came exactly one week ago on June 5.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

“It has been a difficult time in our country, in particular, black people in our country. First, my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and all the families that have endured police brutality,” he said.

“We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter. I personally protest with you and want to be a part of the much needed change in this country. Without black players there would be no National Football League. And the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality, and oppression of black players, coaches, fans, and staff. We are listening, I am listening, and I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices, and others on how we can move forward together for a better and more united NFL family.”

Now all we have to ask is: will Colin Kaepernick finally receive a legitimate opportunity to earn another job in the league after being blackballed for all these years?