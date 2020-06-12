Dave Chappelle and Netflix surprised us on Friday with the release of a surprise special titled 8:46. The special dropped on the “Netflix is a Joke” YouTube channel where it is available for free.

The special — which was part of Dave Chappelle & Friends: A Talk with Punchlines in Yellow Springs, Ohio — was shared with the message, “Normally I wouldn’t show you something so unrefined, I hope you understand.”

During the special, Chappelle talks about a number of hard-hitting issues including the recent death of George Floyd which has sparked nationwide protests against police brutality — the title of his set comes from the 8 minutes and 46 seconds that former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck before his death.

He also touches on the deaths of Michael Brown in Missouri, Trayvon Martin in Florida, and Eric Garner in New York City.

“It’s hard to figure out what to say about George Floyd, so I’m not going to say it yet,” Chappelle said. “I got to tell you, this is like the first concert in North American since all this s— happened, so like it or not, it’s history. It’s going to be in the books.

“This man kneeled on a man’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds! Can you imagine that? The kid thought he was going to die, he knew he was going to die. He called for his dead mother. I’ve only seen that once in my life – my father on his death bed called for his grandmother. When I watched that tape, I understood this man knew he was going to die. For some reason I still don’t understand, all these f— police had their hands in their pockets… I don’t mean to get heavy, but gotta say something.”

Chappelle also rips into controversial media members like CNN’s Don Lemon, Candace Owens and FOX News’ Laura Ingraham.

“I was watching [CNN’s] Don Lemon and he said, ‘Where are these celebrities? Why aren’t you talking?’ I was yelling at the TV: ‘I dare you to say me!’ … Have I not ever said things bout this before? Now, this n—r expects met to step into the streets and talk over the work these people are doing? Do you want a celebrity right now? Do we give a f— what Ja Rule thinks? This is the streets talking. I kept my mouth shut,” Chappelle said. “But don’t think my silence is complicit, trying to get everyone to sing these f—ing songs. I know all these songs. I was raised on these songs. why would anyone care what their favorite comedian thinks after seeing a man kneel on a man’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds? I can’t get that time out of my head because it was the time of my birth on my birth certificate. “I seen Candace Owens try to convince white America, ‘Don’t worry about it. He’s a criminal anyway.’ I don’t give a f— what this n— did. I don’t care what this n— did,. I don’t care if he personally kicked Candace Owens in her stanky p—. I don’t know if it stanks, but I imagine it does. If I ever find out, I’ll let you know for sure. I’ll tell like Azealia Banks. I’ll tell.

“LeBron James once said something about racism and Laura Ingram … told one of Ohio’s greatest residents to ‘shut up and dribble. He exceeded every expectation they had for him. Good man, LeBron James. He’s a family man, didn’t let anyone down. B*tch told my friend to ‘shut up and dribble.’ My friend is the best at something. She’s not the best at anything”

You can watch the full video above. And, yes, don’t worry, the crowd was practicing proper social distancing measures, wearing masks, and having their temperatures checked.